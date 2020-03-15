Sunday March 15, 2020
Immigrant body warns of rising joblessness crisis

Number of non-nationals living in jobless households is on rise, chiefly due to lack of language skills, reports the ICI

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
15th March, 2020
New figures from the Central Statistics Office show the number of non-Irish nationals living in jobless households has increased

Non-nationals in jobless households are being “left behind”, the Immigrant Council of Ireland has warned.

New figures from the Central Statistics Office show the number of non-Irish nationals living in jobless households has increased from 48,600 to 51,200 over the past year – a rise of 5 per cent.

During the same period, the number of Irish-born adults and children living in jobless families dropped from around 345,000 to 304,000 – a decrease of 12 per cent.

