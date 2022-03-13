‘I like the way women lead. I don’t like the adversarial nature of the Dáil’: two former tánaistí tell their story
In this second extract from #HowIDidIt: the Business Post’s Women in Leadership podcast series, Nadine O’Regan interviews former tánaistí Joan Burton and Frances Fitzgerald about their experiences on the political stage, their views on leadership, and gender representation in politics
“[The lack of] women in decision-making [roles] in Ireland is a disgrace, in terms of parliament and senior levels of business, we just don’t have enough women.”
Ask Frances Fitzgerald for her views on gender representation in Ireland, and the Dublin MEP and former tánaiste is typically forthright in her views, and quick to point out that more needs to be done to enable female voices in senior positions, if Ireland...
