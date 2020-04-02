Thursday April 2, 2020
Helpline set up for older people isolated by coronavirus

Community Call will put people in touch with local volunteers to help them while they are ‘cocooning’

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
2nd April, 2020
Tánaiste Simon Coveney: “Ireland has stronger communities than any other countries in the world.” Picture: Rollingnews.ie

There has been an emergency state response to the health crisis and the economic crisis caused by Covid-19. For weeks now, officials have also been planning the state’s community response.

That is needed, given that people over 70 have been told to self-isolate to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Some will have family members living nearby or neighbours who can help them with groceries, but not all will. Simon Coveney, the...

