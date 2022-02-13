Subscribe Today
Log In

Politics

Garda complaints process resumes after end of pay dispute

Gsoc says backlog in handling of disciplinary complaints against gardaí is being cleared after seven-month hiatus

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
Donal MacNamee - avatar

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
13th February, 2022
Garda complaints process resumes after end of pay dispute
Since last July, Garda superintendents had declined to investigate disciplinary complaints made against Garda members due to a dispute about pay and allowances. Picture: Getty

Senior gardaí have resumed their handling of disciplinary complaints about members of the force after a seven-month dispute.

Since last July, Garda superintendents had declined to investigate disciplinary complaints made against Garda members due to a dispute about pay and allowances.

This meant that these investigations had stalled. However, Garda superintendents have started to deal with such complaints again in recent weeks.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Michael McDowell: ‘Government senators were ashamed of amendment’

Senators in ‘full-scale mutiny’ over Uyghur report rejection

World Michael Brennan
Flooding in Athlone: the Minister of State for Local Government has ordered Co Meath councillors to reverse the rezoning of land for development in flood-risk areas such as Summerhill, Slane, Athboy and Dunshaughlin Picture: Rollingnews

Minister orders Meath councillors to reverse rezoning of flood plains

Planning Michael Brennan
Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, confirmed to Denis Naughten, the independent TD, that a working group was now looking at deducting rents directly from social welfare payments. Picture: Fergal Philips

Council tenants’ rent could be taken from social welfare payments under new plans

Housing Michael Brennan
The move to index core welfare rates and the state pension to CPI is under ‘active consideration’, according to one government source

Government may link social welfare and state pensions to a cost of living indicator

Social Affairs Daniel Murray

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1