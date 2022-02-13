Garda complaints process resumes after end of pay dispute
Gsoc says backlog in handling of disciplinary complaints against gardaí is being cleared after seven-month hiatus
Michael BrennanPolitical Editor @obraonain
Senior gardaí have resumed their handling of disciplinary complaints about members of the force after a seven-month dispute.
Since last July, Garda superintendents had declined to investigate disciplinary complaints made against Garda members due to a dispute about pay and allowances.
This meant that these investigations had stalled. However, Garda superintendents have started to deal with such complaints again in recent weeks.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Senators in ‘full-scale mutiny’ over Uyghur report rejection
McDowell says senate members were ‘ashamed’ of government’s refusal to endorse account of China’s treatment of minority community
Minister orders Meath councillors to reverse rezoning of flood plains
Plans to authorise development in flood risk areas, including for housing elderly people, are to be shelved
Council tenants’ rent could be taken from social welfare payments under new plans
There are high level of arrears in Dublin, Waterford and Galway, with Dublin city council being owed €38 million alone
Government may link social welfare and state pensions to a cost of living indicator
Indexation, which is currently ‘under active consideration’, would involve the benchmarking of core welfare and state pension rates to a cost of living indicator, such as the Consumer Price Index