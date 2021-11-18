Free antigen tests for Oireachtas staff from next week
Government parties have decided to cover the costs of these tests for their own members and staff
Antigen tests are to be made available free of charge to Oireachtas staff next week.
Government parties have decided to cover the costs of these tests for their own members and their staff.
The move caused confusion in Leinster House this morning after several members of the Oireachtas business committee raised objections after being told they were also to be provided free to TDs and senators.
