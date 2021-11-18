Subscribe Today
Free antigen tests for Oireachtas staff from next week

Government parties have decided to cover the costs of these tests for their own members and staff

Cónal Thomas
18th November, 2021
Free antigen tests for Oireachtas staff from next week
The move caused confusion in Leinster House this morning after several members of the Oireachtas business committee raised objections. Picture: Getty Images

Antigen tests are to be made available free of charge to Oireachtas staff next week.

Government parties have decided to cover the costs of these tests for their own members and their staff.

The move caused confusion in Leinster House this morning after several members of the Oireachtas business committee raised objections after being told they were also to be provided free to TDs and senators.

