Forsa says workers facing ‘time bomb’ if creches don’t open soon

The public service trade union Forsa has warned that workers are facing a “potential ticking time bomb” due to the risk of creches being closed by the time they have to return to work.
Last week, the government had to cancel a temporary childcare scheme for frontline healthcare workers after just six providers volunteered to take part.
Frontline workers will now have to continue with their own arrangements until creches reopen for these...
