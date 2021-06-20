Former TD Dara Murphy joins global lobbying firm
Murphy, who resigned from the Dáil in 2019 amid controversy over his expenses, is to be a senior adviser to Rasmussen Global
Dara Murphy, the former Fine Gael TD who resigned after criticism that he claimed Dáil expenses while double-jobbing in Brussels, has been appointed to a new role at a global lobbying firm.
Murphy has joined Rasmussen Global as a senior adviser, and its website said he will be based in Dublin and Brussels “boosting its transatlantic tech and climate offering”.
The lobbying firm has listed Murphy’s knowledge of “European and national...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Analysis: Unchecked lobbying could corrode trust in EU, fears European Ombudsman
Emily O’Reilly is concerned that the lure of ‘big bucks’ from lobbying firms for outgoing politicians and officials is having a corrosive effect and is handing ammunition to Eurosceptics
Analysis: Fine Gael looks to the ‘Republic of Opportunity’ in quest for votes
The party held its ard fheis online and while it is managing to hold on to its pandemic popularity, it is seeking a few new big ideas to help it win a fourth term in government. But it is walking a tightrope with business groups with its attempt to win over workers who might be tempted to vote Sinn Féin
New Yorkers look for competence over charisma in city’s tough mayoral race
As New Yorkers prepare to go to the polls to elect their next mayor, America’s second most prestigious political position, the early favourite, Andrew Yang, is losing ground to three other Democrat contenders, two of whom could become the city’s first female leader
Analysis: DUP turmoil heightens tensions in North over ‘unsustainable’ protocol
With the DUP in chaos after the forced resignation of its new leader, and Sinn Féin circumventing the Executive on the lrish language deal, as well as Leo Varadkar raising the prospect of a united Ireland, the political tectonic plates are beginning to shift on the future of Northern Ireland