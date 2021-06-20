Former TD Dara Murphy joins global lobbying firm

Dara Murphy, the former Fine Gael TD who resigned after criticism that he claimed Dáil expenses while double-jobbing in Brussels, has been appointed to a new role at a global lobbying firm.

Murphy has joined Rasmussen Global as a senior adviser, and its website said he will be based in Dublin and Brussels “boosting its transatlantic tech and climate offering”.

The lobbying firm has listed Murphy’s knowledge of “European and national...