Fishing hit by a perfect storm of quota cuts and weigh-in row
The fishing industry has traditionally lagged behind farming in Irish trade negotiations – and now, as part of the Brexit withdrawal deal, it has has been hardest hit in the EU, losing €43 million worth of its annual quotas in British waters
Karl McHugh is looking out of the window of his office in the port of Killybegs, thinking of the fish he won’t be allowed to catch.
As chief executive of the Atlantic Dawn company, McHugh has overseen the delivery of a new multimillion euro trawler called Ella, and has three more being built in shipyards in Istanbul in Turkey. But the Irish fishing industry has lost €43 million-worth of its annual quotas in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
New CSO ‘wellbeing dashboard’ will include high housing costs
The Central Statistics Office has been developing a new way of measuring quality of life beyond economic figures
Zappone stays silent as pressure mounts on FG over appointment
The former TD has demonstrated in the past that she possesses political survival skills in abundance
Shock and awe as Republicans finally let US Senate do its job
Last week, a smattering of party members voted to allow a diluted version of President Joe Biden’s much-needed infrastructure plan to go forward for debate
The opioid crisis: America’s other health horror
Over the last two decades, opioid addiction has been America’s single greatest public health threat. Now the corporations that masterminded the production and mass distribution of these highly addictive prescription painkillers are being held to account in a series of multibillion dollar settlement deals. But is it too little, too late?