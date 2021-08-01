Fishing hit by a perfect storm of quota cuts and weigh-in row

Karl McHugh is looking out of the window of his office in the port of Killybegs, thinking of the fish he won’t be allowed to catch.

As chief executive of the Atlantic Dawn company, McHugh has overseen the delivery of a new multimillion euro trawler called Ella, and has three more being built in shipyards in Istanbul in Turkey. But the Irish fishing industry has lost €43 million-worth of its annual quotas in...