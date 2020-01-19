FG’s Mitchell O’Connor lobbied to end own party’s fast-track housing scheme

Fine Gael’s Mary Mitchell O'Connor lobbied behind closed doors for her own government‘s “undemocratic” fast-track housing scheme to be scrapped, the Business Post can reveal.
Last September, the scheme was criticised after reports by this newspaper highlighted claims by property developers that the fast-track planning system was largely their idea and that the state took it on “lock, stock and barrel and stuck it into the new housing bill”....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team