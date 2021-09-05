FG still sending the wrong message as Zappone controversy rumbles on

Just after nine o’clock on Thursday, July 15, Katherine Zappone sent a text to Leo Varadkar.

“Hi Leo, from the Piglet!,” the former children’s minister wrote from the wine bar named after young pigs on Cow’s Lane in Temple Bar.

“I was expecting to hear from Simon C about appointment as Special Envoy for Human Rights on Lgbtq+ issues. Have you heard anything? If you around next Wed,...