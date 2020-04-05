Sunday April 5, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

FF/FG draw up rescue plan for businesses after Covid-19

Temporary Vat cuts, writing off of rates bills and access to working capital are some of the proposals put forward

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
5th April, 2020
A key Fianna Fáil election policy was to set up a separate Department for Further and Higher Education, which would mean abolishing or merging an existing government department

Incentives for businesses rather than personal income tax cuts are being examined by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael as part of a new rescue plan for the Irish economy.

The framework document being drawn up by both parties is expected to be as short as 20 pages and will set out key principles they have agreed to stimulate economic growth once the Covid-19 crisis is contained.

Sources in both parties say the main focus...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Rights groups concerned about lack of deadline on expiration of emergency powers

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties said the Health Bill 2020 was “truly extraordinary from a rights perspective”

Killian Woods | 3 hours ago

Changed utterly: which elements of the Covid-19 upheaval will last?

The coronavirus pandemic paved the way for the creation of a single-tier health service, a rent freeze, and staff in childcare facilities being paid by the state. But will they last?

Peter O'Dwyer | 3 hours ago

Kelly promises ‘vision and hard work’ as he leads Labour into opposition

New Labour leader offers ‘constructive support’ for the national effort against Covid-19

Michael Brennan | 3 hours ago