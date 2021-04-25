Subscribe Today
FF and the Greens now serving as mudguard to FG progress

Fine Gael retains its support, while latest poll shows Sinn Féin unable to gain momentum from government parties’ difficulties

Richard Colwell
25th April, 2021
FF and the Greens now serving as mudguard to FG progress
Fianna Fáil has suffered most from the pandemic, losing around 10 per cent of public support, the equivalent of almost half of its voters since February 2020.

This week’s Business Post/Red C poll shows a relatively static political scene in Ireland, as we continue with what appears to be slow but steady progress to administer sufficient vaccinations to reopen society.

With not much going wrong right now, apart from niggles around how quickly the process is going, the coalition’s share of the vote is relatively stable. Within this overall support, however, there are some anomalies.

