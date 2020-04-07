Tuesday April 7, 2020
Extra nurses may arrive too late for Covid-19 surge

Thousands of retired healthcare workers volunteered to return to the front line but none has been deployed, with the HSE‘s recruitment process being blamed

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
7th April, 2020
Simon Harris: on St Patrick’s Day the Minister for Health and the HSE launched an appeal for retired healthcare staff to return. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Could the Covid-19 surge be over by the time extra nurses arrive in Irish hospitals?

That is a real fear at a time when the health service is bracing itself for a further increase in patients requiring hospitalisation because of the coronavirus.

On St Patrick’s Day, Minister for Health Simon Harris and the HSE launched an appeal for retired healthcare staff to come back to the front line.

