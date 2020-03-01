Sunday March 1, 2020
Europe urges council tenants in near-empty house to downsize

European Commission report details high number of under-occupied social homes in country at time of ‘increasing homelessness’

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
1st March, 2020
No person living alone in a larger council home can be forced to move to a more suitably sized home

The European Commission has called for council tenants living in near-empty houses to downsize to smaller properties to help solve the housing crisis.

The number of three and four-bedroom council homes which are occupied by just one older person is considered an inefficient use of resources.

In its latest country report, the European Commission pointed to the “relatively high share” of under-occupied social homes here at a time of “increasing homelessness in Ireland”....

