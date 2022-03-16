Subscribe Today
ESB shuts Galway wind farm after retrospective planning permission denied

Derrybrien facility has been operating since 2006

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
16th March, 2022
ESB shuts Galway wind farm after retrospective planning permission denied
The wind farm is capable of powering 40,000 homes, but it failed to get retrospective planning permission. Picture: Peter Barrow

The ESB has decided to shut down the Derrybrien wind farm after it was denied retrospective planning permission from An Bord Pleanála.

The 60-megawatt wind farm in the Slieve Aughty mountains in south Co Galway has been the subject of controversy since a large peat landslide occurred during its construction in 2003.

The facility is owned by Gort Windfarms, a subsidiary of the ESB, and is capable of powering 40,000 homes, but it failed...

