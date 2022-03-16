ESB shuts Galway wind farm after retrospective planning permission denied

The ESB has decided to shut down the Derrybrien wind farm after it was denied retrospective planning permission from An Bord Pleanála.

The 60-megawatt wind farm in the Slieve Aughty mountains in south Co Galway has been the subject of controversy since a large peat landslide occurred during its construction in 2003.

The facility is owned by Gort Windfarms, a subsidiary of the ESB, and is capable of powering 40,000 homes, but it failed...