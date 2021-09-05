Elaine Byrne: Coalition may struggle to survive harsh post-pandemic conditions

The coalition government was formed in June 2020, mere weeks after the Covid-19 pandemic had taken hold. The timing of both events gave the new administration a reprieve from the humdrum of normal politics.

Understandably, all public and political attention was turned to a once-in-a-century event that has distracted from practically everything else. The Taoiseach’s state-of-the-nation address last week has, however, drawn a line in the sand. With almost 90 per cent of all over-18s now...