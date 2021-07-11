Dublin Bay South: Fourth time’s the charm for Bacik as FF and FG lick their wounds
After falling short in the 2004 European elections, a 2009 by-election and the 2011 general election, the longtime Labour senator savoured her moment of triumph in Dublin Bay South this weekend – but it was a bad day for Fine Gael and an infinitely worse one for Fianna Fáil
There was no shoulder-hoisting of the winning candidate at the Dublin Bay South by-election pandemic special on Friday, but that didn’t take away from the obvious elation of Labour’s Ivana Bacik as she unexpectedly topped the poll.
“I’m overwhelmed. I’m over the moon,” the long-time Labour senator and now first-time TD said at the RDS count centre on Friday.
“I have been a Labour member...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Belarus opposition leader to ask Martin to take case on hijacked Ryanair flight
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya will meet the Taoiseach and airline chief Michael O’Leary this week to discuss the flight’s diversion and the arrest of a journalist
Wallace and Daly defend remarks on foreign policy
The two MEPs’ outspoken positions have been condemned by members of the European Parliament, but they say they are ‘merely pointing out the hypocrisy of the EU’
Take radical action on housing or face wipeout, Martin warned
The party’s candidate Deirdre Conroy received just 4.6 per cent of first preferences in the Dublin Bay South by-election
Ivana Bacik victorious in Dublin Bay South by-election
More transfer-friendly Labour candidate was unable to be reeled in by Fine Gael’s James Geoghegan