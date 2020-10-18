Sunday October 18, 2020
Double act delivers a catch-all budget, but will it be enough?

Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath made light of FG and FF’s marriage of convenience when tailoring Budget 2021 against a turbulent backdrop of Covid-19

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
18th October, 2020
Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance and Michael McGrath, Minister for Public expenditure: shared the drafts of the budget speeches with each other. Picture: Fergal Phillips

It‘s just days after Budget 2021, but already the announcement of an €18 billion spending package has been overtaken by the ongoing issue of Covid-19 restrictions. And neither Paschal Donohoe nor Michael McGrath is surprised.

“When Michael and I were doing all the work that we were doing, we were really conscious we were doing it in a fast-moving health environment, and that has proven to be the case,” Donohoe tells the Business Post....

