Donnelly orders external review as Watt defends Holohan secondment
Chief medical officer’s abandoned move to Trinity College Dublin under scrutiny
Stephen Donnelly, the minister for health, has ordered an external review into the proposed secondment of Dr Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, to a professorship at Trinity College Dublin following days of political controversy.
Holohan’s now-abandoned move from the Department of Health to Trinity caused embarrassment to the coalition after questions emerged around the funding of the role, which was first announced on March 25. Neither Donnelly, nor Taoiseach Micheál Martin, were made aware...
