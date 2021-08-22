Subscribe Today
Log In

Politics

Dept of Foreign Affairs to publish correspondence on Zappone appointment

The former children’s minister turned down the appointment at the start of this month, in the wake of considerable public backlash

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
22nd August, 2021
Dept of Foreign Affairs to publish correspondence on Zappone appointment
Correspondence on how Katherine Zappone was appointment as the UN special envoy on freedom of expression will be released in the coming weeks

The Department of Foreign Affairs will publish the correspondence relating to the controversial appointment of Katherine Zappone as the UN special envoy on freedom of expression in the coming weeks.

The former children’s minister turned down the appointment at the start of this month, after criticism that no one else had been considered for the role.

The controversy began when it emerged that Simon Coveney, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, had brought the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Taliban fighters stand guard along a roadside near Zanbaq Square in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, earlier this week. Picture: Getty

Elaine Byrne: US created a house of straw that allowed the Taliban to walk right in

World Elaine Byrne 3 hours ago
Joe Biden addresses the media on the US withdrawal from Afghanistan as his vice-president Kamala Harris looks on. Picture: Getty

Beleaguered Biden gambles big as criticism of Afghan debacle mounts

World Marion McKeone 3 hours ago
American forces in Afghanistan: ‘It is the manner of the withdrawal and the attempt to rewrite history that is frustrating’

Lucinda Creighton: Abandoning the Afghan people is a monumental own goal by Biden

World Lucinda Creighton 3 hours ago
John McDonnell’s comments have been made during heated debates over the political fall-out from Britain’s flammable cladding scandal. Picture: Getty

Mulryan’s Ballymore seeks meeting with Labour MP over ‘profiteering’ criticism

Business Barry J Whyte 3 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1