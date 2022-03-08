Subscribe Today
Departments and multinationals to publish gender pay gap details

Employers with more than 250 workers will have to publish details in December this year

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
8th March, 2022
Government departments and multinationals will have to publish details of their gender pay gap on their websites before the end of this year.

It will be the first time that there will be detailed information available about individual organisations and companies where women are getting less pay than men despite doing the same work.

It will also reveal companies which have a much higher proportion of men in higher paid roles and more women...

