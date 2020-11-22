Monday November 23, 2020
Department clashes with expert group over asylum seeker housing

The Department of Housing has claimed that a proposal by an expert group led by mandarin Catherine Day to provide own-door accommodation for asylum seekers is neither ‘workable nor implementable’

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
22nd November, 2020
Catherine Day speaking to the members of the citizens assembly Picture: Rollingnews.ie

When Catherine Day revealed proposals for asylum seekers to be given own-door accommodation after three months of being in Ireland, she admitted that the idea had prompted “quite a lot of concern” in the Department of Housing.

The former secretary general of the European Commission chaired the advisory group on direct provision and its “ambitious” final report was released last October.

It called on the state to overhaul the existing “dysfunctional”...

