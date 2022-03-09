Subscribe Today
Cuts to excise duty: Price of tank of petrol to reduce by €12 from midnight

There will also be a reduction of 2 cent in the excise duty charged on marked gas oil

Cónal Thomas
9th March, 2022
Cabinet Ministers today warned that upward pressure on energy costs will continue. Picture: Getty

The government today announced a temporary reduction in the excise duties charged on petrol, diesel and marked gas oil to combat soaring prices across the country.

A Cabinet meeting was held this morning and the Government gave approval to the proposal which will see excise duty reduced by 20 cent per litre of petrol and 15 cent per litre of diesel.

There will also be a reduction of 2 cent in the excise duty charged on marked...

