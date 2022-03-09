Cuts to excise duty on petrol, diesel and marked gas oil
There will also be a reduction of 2 cent in the excise duty charged on marked gas oil
The government today announced a temporary reduction in the excise duties charged on petrol, diesel and marked gas oil to combat soaring prices across the country.
A Cabinet meeting was held this morning and the Government gave approval to the proposal which will see excise duty reduced by 20 cent per litre of petrol and 15 cent per litre of diesel.
There will also be a reduction of 2 cent in the excise duty charged on marked...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
EU unveils plans to reduce dependence on Russian gas by two-thirds
Russia supplies approximately 40 per cent of European gas
Departments and multinationals to publish gender pay gap details
Employers with more than 250 workers will have to publish details in December this year
All options to accommodate refugees from Ukraine being explored
The number of people arriving in Ireland is likely to increase significantly over the coming weeks, according to Minister Roderic O’Gorman
PAC silent on reasons for ‘demoting’ health budget evidence
Legal justification for the effective striking of whistleblower’s concerns about health spending from the Oireachtas record has not been explained