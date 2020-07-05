Sunday July 5, 2020
Councillors spend ‘worrying’ amount of time on voter form-filling

Official report finds councillors are under pressure to be available to constituents ‘round the clock’

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

5th July, 2020
Councillors are expected to help people with their planning applications for homes, even though this is not part of their role either.

Councillors are spending a “worrying” amount of time on form filling and planning applications for constituents even though they have no influence over the decisions involved, a new official report has said.

It found that councillors are under pressure to be "available around the clock" to deal with any query from their voters, with social media contributing to this "24/7 trend".

Much of this involves filling in forms for social housing, housing adaptation grants...

