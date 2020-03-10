Coronavirus could spell end of new public sector pay deal

The new public sector pay deal could be the first big casualty of the coronavirus crisis.

The cabinet has decided to allocate €3 billion to the expected extra cost of dealing with Covid-19, with €2.4 billion in welfare payments for workers who have to self-isolate, €200 million for businesses that run short of cash and €435 million for funding for the HSE.

That will wipe out the €3 billion surplus that had been forecast this...