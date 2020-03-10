Tuesday March 10, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Coronavirus could spell end of new public sector pay deal

State’s Covid-19 spending commitment would wipe out €3bn surplus forecast this year

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
10th March, 2020
Leo Varadkar had promised that the increases for public sector workers should be “faster than the cost of living”. Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

The new public sector pay deal could be the first big casualty of the coronavirus crisis.

The cabinet has decided to allocate €3 billion to the expected extra cost of dealing with Covid-19, with €2.4 billion in welfare payments for workers who have to self-isolate, €200 million for businesses that run short of cash and €435 million for funding for the HSE.

That will wipe out the €3 billion surplus that had been forecast this...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to begin ‘detailed’ talks

Matching statements about ‘enormous challenges’ including Covid-19 indicate that the parties’ ‘go-slow’ is over

Michael Brennan | 2 hours ago

Sinn Féin’s online campaign goes on as rivals scale back

Party spent more on social media in past week than in first fortnight of general election

Rachel Lavin | 1 day ago

The Trump succession wars: the son also rises

As the 2020 presidential race heats up, Donald Trump’s children are all on hand to helping their father’s re-election campaign – but with one eye on 2024, the fight to be successor is already underway, and Donald Trump jr has already come out swinging

Marion McKeone | 2 days ago