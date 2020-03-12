Thursday March 12, 2020
Coronavirus causing more alarm than the banking crisis

TDs receiving calls from tourism and hospitality businesses reporting decline in bookings of up to 90%

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
12th March, 2020
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announces a range of restrictions at a press conference in Washington. Picture: PA

There are many TDs in Leinster House who remember the atmosphere on the night of the state banking guarantee.

There were rumours that Anglo Irish Bank was on the brink of collapse and fears about what it might mean for the Irish economy.

But every TD I have spoken to recently about the coronavirus pandemic agrees that it puts the banking crisis in the shade.

