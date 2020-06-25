Comment: State bailouts with strings attached can create a better society

The Covid-19 crisis and recession provides a unique opportunity to rethink the role of the state, particularly its relationship with business.

The long-held assumption that government is a burden on the market economy has been debunked. Rediscovering the state’s traditional role as an investor of first resort, rather than just as a lender of last resort, has become a precondition for effective policymaking in the post-Covid era.

Fortunately, public investment has picked up....