Coast Guard volunteers to criticise management at meeting with politicians

Representative body to flag issues with Coast Guard code of conduct after controversy over interpersonal issues that caused six senior members to resign in Co Clare

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
11th May, 2022
Coast guard representative group will say the organisation’s code of conduct is causing issues for many volunteers. Stock picture: Keith Heneghan/Phocus

The Irish Coast Guard’s code of conduct for search and rescue volunteers is not being observed correctly by the organisation’s management and often causes “despair and destruction” among those on the force, politicians will be told today.

A newly established representative organisation for volunteers on the force will tell members of the Oireachtas transport committee that it has “several issues of concern” with the management of the Coast Guard....

