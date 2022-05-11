Coast Guard volunteers to criticise management at meeting with politicians
Representative body to flag issues with Coast Guard code of conduct after controversy over interpersonal issues that caused six senior members to resign in Co Clare
The Irish Coast Guard’s code of conduct for search and rescue volunteers is not being observed correctly by the organisation’s management and often causes “despair and destruction” among those on the force, politicians will be told today.
A newly established representative organisation for volunteers on the force will tell members of the Oireachtas transport committee that it has “several issues of concern” with the management of the Coast Guard....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Hungary takes hard line on opposition to EU embargo on Russia oil imports
Country says it will withdraw veto threat on proposed ban only if its imports via pipelines are excluded from sanctions plan
Basic Income for the Arts: ‘I think it’ll give voice to people who haven’t had as much of a voice’
A pilot scheme to pay 2,000 Irish artists a weekly allowance has been broadly welcomed for the financial security it will afford those lucky enough to get it, but there are groups, such as disabled artists, who do not feel it will solve the problems they have always faced
Britain escalates threats over Northern Ireland protocol
Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, says British government ‘will not shy away’ from taking unilateral steps unless a new agreement can be reached
Aspiration for single-tier health system not under threat from National Maternity Hospital leasing terms, Taoiseach says
Opposition calls for government to drop its leasing plans and ensure site is owned by the state