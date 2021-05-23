Subscribe Today
Politics

Coalition is scrambling for ideas as the housing crisis hits home

As the sense grows that the national housing crisis has reached a tipping point, many are unconvinced that the government’s latest measures will do much to solve the many problems

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
23rd May, 2021

The extremely poor supply of new housing developments for first-time buyers, worsened by two construction shut-downs during the pandemic, will keep the pressure on the government in the coming months

The housing crisis is a perennial topic of conversation in Leinster House – even in the car park. One politician pointed out the departing BMW of a young TD, who had recently been in the headlines complaining about not being able to afford to buy a house. “There’s someone who should be saving the money for a deposit,” he quipped.

There is not much humour to go round in general, however,...

