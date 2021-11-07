Climate change: State’s new action plan will stand or fall on public’s buy-in
The government’s strategy to tackle climate change has caused much debate in political circles, with opinion split on the viability of various targets. Can it gain public support?
The key meeting to sign off on the €125 billion Climate Action Plan took place in Government Buildings last Wednesday afternoon.
There had been intense discussions in advance about the most politically sensitive section: the emissions cuts that Irish farmers would have to achieve.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan, the Green Party leader, were there for the meeting of the cabinet sub-committee on climate change, as was Charlie McConalogue, the Minister...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Garda Reserve ‘withering on the vine’, says McDowell
The independent senator made the claim as it emerged that the volunteer force’s numbers have fallen from 664 to 447 in the space of eight years
Public spending and revenue pared down in pandemic
The Covid-19 pandemic has had a dampening effect on state finances, a new set of accounts by the Comptroller & Auditor General has revealed
McEntee’s husband wants more men to take six months of parental leave
Paul Hickey, the spouse of the Minister for Justice, has been granted the time off to raise their baby son by his employer, pharma firm Novartis Ireland
Varadkar says he hasn’t sued Village due to legal advice
The Tánaiste had previously described the magazine’s 2020 article about his leaking of a confidential GP contract as ‘inaccurate and grossly defamatory’