Calls for clarity on outdoor rules ‘ignored’ until Merrion controversy
Fáilte Ireland was unsuccessful in its attempts to get guidance from the government
Daniel MurrayPolitical Correspondent @danieltmurray
Michael BrennanPolitical Editor @obraonain
Aaron RoganNews Correspondent @aarrogan
Fáilte Ireland was unable to get clarity on the government’s outdoor dining rules in the weeks before Tánaiste Leo Varadkar attended Katherine Zappone’s party in the Merrion Hotel, it has emerged.
Varadkar criticised the state’s domestic tourism agency’s guidelines as being “unclear” as part of his apology and explanation over his attendance at the controversial event. However, the Business Post has learned that Fáilte Ireland itself was...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
NI protocol is ‘not a zero-sum game’, says British embassy’s trade director
Shirley McCay has said the EU must ‘closely examine’ the recent change to the protocol put forward by the British government
Michael Brennan: How a cosy appointment turned into a political crisis
There is confusion within Fine Gael as to why senior party figures seem eager to do favours for a former independent minister who rejected them.
Marion McKeone: Democrat bigwigs abandon embattled Cuomo to his fate
Impeachment now appears inevitable for the governor of New York, who was praised for his authoritative leadership at the height of the Covid-19 crisis, but is now accused of sexually harassing women
A maskless TD and other staff reported for defying Oireachtas Covid-19 rules
Emails released under FOI reveal that 20 separate public health issues were logged by a single member of the Covid-compliance team over the course of only five hours at the Convention Centre