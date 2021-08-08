Subscribe Today
Calls for clarity on outdoor rules ‘ignored’ until Merrion controversy

Fáilte Ireland was unsuccessful in its attempts to get guidance from the government

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
Michael Brennan - avatar

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
8th August, 2021
Calls for clarity on outdoor rules ‘ignored’ until Merrion controversy
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar attended Katherine Zappone’s party in the Merrion Hotel. Picture: Rollingnews

Fáilte Ireland was unable to get clarity on the government’s outdoor dining rules in the weeks before Tánaiste Leo Varadkar attended Katherine Zappone’s party in the Merrion Hotel, it has emerged.

Varadkar criticised the state’s domestic tourism agency’s guidelines as being “unclear” as part of his apology and explanation over his attendance at the controversial event. However, the Business Post has learned that Fáilte Ireland itself was...

