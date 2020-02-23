Businesses won’t have move south of border, says DUP

Warnings that businesses in Northern Ireland could be forced to relocate to the South following the introduction of restrictions on EU labour have been wildly overblown, the DUP has said.
Businesses throughout Northern Ireland have expressed deep concern about the introduction of a points-based immigration system, which will bar entry to the UK for unskilled workers from the EU from next January.
Skilled workers will still be allowed enter, but must be able to speak...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team