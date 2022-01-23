Belarus was behind Ryanair flight hijacking, Byrne says

There is “no doubt” that the Belarusian government was behind the “hijacking” of a Ryanair flight last year, Thomas Byrne, the Minister of State for European Affairs, has said.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the exiled leader of the Belarusian opposition, also told the Business Post that Ireland should urge the UN Security Council to discuss the incident as a priority, even if some countries would try to block it.

Byrne and...