Subscribe Today
Log In
Basic Income for the Arts: ‘I think it’ll give voice to people who haven’t had as much of a voice’

Politics

Basic Income for the Arts: ‘I think it’ll give voice to people who haven’t had as much of a voice’

A pilot scheme to pay 2,000 Irish artists a weekly allowance has been broadly welcomed for the financial security it will afford those lucky enough to get it, but there are groups, such as disabled artists, who do not feel it will solve the problems they have always faced

Alanna MacNamee
11th May, 2022

When Robson Rocha left Brazil in 2006, he had already decided to leave music behind. A busy performance career had left him with almost no social life: weekends spent on the road gigging meant there wasn’t a lot of time for seeing friends.

And so Rocha sold up all of his musical kit – or almost all. At his father’s pleading he kept a single guitar, which he brought with him across the Atlantic...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Viktor Orban: EU policymakers have been engaged in a frantic round of negotiations to convince Hungary’s prime minister to lift his opposition to the proposed ban. Picture: Getty

Hungary takes hard line on opposition to EU embargo on Russia oil imports

World Bloomberg
Coast guard representative group will say the organisation’s code of conduct is causing issues for many volunteers. Stock picture: Keith Heneghan/Phocus

Coast Guard volunteers to criticise management at meeting with politicians

Politics Donal MacNamee
Liz Truss, the UK Foreign Secretary, has drafted legislation with a view to Britain scrapping large parts of the protocol. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Britain escalates threats over Northern Ireland protocol

Northern Ireland Bloomberg
St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin 4, the proposed site of the new National Maternity Hospital. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Aspiration for single-tier health system not under threat from National Maternity Hospital leasing terms, Taoiseach says

Health Daniel Murray

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1