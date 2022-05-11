Basic Income for the Arts: ‘I think it’ll give voice to people who haven’t had as much of a voice’
A pilot scheme to pay 2,000 Irish artists a weekly allowance has been broadly welcomed for the financial security it will afford those lucky enough to get it, but there are groups, such as disabled artists, who do not feel it will solve the problems they have always faced
When Robson Rocha left Brazil in 2006, he had already decided to leave music behind. A busy performance career had left him with almost no social life: weekends spent on the road gigging meant there wasn’t a lot of time for seeing friends.
And so Rocha sold up all of his musical kit – or almost all. At his father’s pleading he kept a single guitar, which he brought with him across the Atlantic...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Hungary takes hard line on opposition to EU embargo on Russia oil imports
Country says it will withdraw veto threat on proposed ban only if its imports via pipelines are excluded from sanctions plan
Coast Guard volunteers to criticise management at meeting with politicians
Representative body to flag issues with Coast Guard code of conduct after controversy over interpersonal issues that caused six senior members to resign in Co Clare
Britain escalates threats over Northern Ireland protocol
Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, says British government ‘will not shy away’ from taking unilateral steps unless a new agreement can be reached
Aspiration for single-tier health system not under threat from National Maternity Hospital leasing terms, Taoiseach says
Opposition calls for government to drop its leasing plans and ensure site is owned by the state