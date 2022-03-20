Subscribe Today
An Bord Pleanála questions impact of €40m beef plant on national herd

The state body wants to consider the possible effects on the environment of the proposed processing plant in Banagher, Co Offaly

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
20th March, 2022
Cattle numbers: An Bord Pleanála has asked for details of whether the “increased processing capacity” of the proposed Banagher beef processing plant would lead to a “potential increase in national herd size”.

An Bord Pleanála has sought details of the impact of a €40 million beef processing plant on the size of the national herd.

The proposed plant, in Banagher, Co Offaly, was granted permission by Offaly County Council in 2020, but was appealed to the planning appeals body that same year.

An Bord Pleanála has now sought more information about the environmental impact of the beef processing plant from Banagher Chilling, the company behind the...

