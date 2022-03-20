An Bord Pleanála questions impact of €40m beef plant on national herd
The state body wants to consider the possible effects on the environment of the proposed processing plant in Banagher, Co Offaly
An Bord Pleanála has sought details of the impact of a €40 million beef processing plant on the size of the national herd.
The proposed plant, in Banagher, Co Offaly, was granted permission by Offaly County Council in 2020, but was appealed to the planning appeals body that same year.
An Bord Pleanála has now sought more information about the environmental impact of the beef processing plant from Banagher Chilling, the company behind the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Jobseeker’s payment into bank accounts ends after probe found higher risk of fraud in pandemic
Investigation found fraud amounting to a €117 million loss to the state when the allowance was paid into recipients’ bank accounts during the pandemic
No record of Varadkar raising human rights concerns with Saudi officials during visit
Tánaiste led Enterprise Ireland trade mission to Saudi Arabia and pledged to “deepen ties” with the state, which executed 81 men last week
Up to 350,000 households face penalty for not submitting property tax valuation
The Revenue Commissioners say they have encountered a higher-than-expected level of non-compliance with the requirement in recent months
State-owned, non-commercial LNG terminal is mooted as part of energy security review
Creation of gas storage capacity and conserving some Corrib gas for emergencies are also raised as possible strategies by review team