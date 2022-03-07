All options to accommodate refugees from Ukraine being explored
The number of people arriving in Ireland is likely to increase significantly over the coming weeks, according to Minister Roderic O’Gorman
All options to accommodate refugees arriving from Ukraine are being explored by the Irish government, Minister for Equality Roderic O’Gorman said today, but that a long-term plan is needed as the scale of the crisis becomes apparent.
O’Gorman was speaking as his Department launched an accommodation pledge in partnership with the Irish Red Cross. The pledge is being set up to allow members of the public and corporations to register available accommodation which...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
PAC silent on reasons for ‘demoting’ health budget evidence
Legal justification for the effective striking of whistleblower’s concerns about health spending from the Oireachtas record has not been explained
State inspectors cut PUP payments to more than 37,000 working claimants
Pandemic payments were stopped after data-matching showed thousands were still claiming support while back at work
RTÉ’s Liveline to be protected by new defamation laws
A review of the Defamation Act by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has recommended that broadcasters be exempted from liability for a defamatory statement made by a person during a live broadcast
Taoiseach rejects call to close Aughinish Alumina refinery
Ukrainian ambassador urges closure of Limerick plant owned by Russian oligarch with ties to Putin