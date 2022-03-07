Subscribe Today
All options to accommodate refugees from Ukraine being explored

The number of people arriving in Ireland is likely to increase significantly over the coming weeks, according to Minister Roderic O’Gorman

Cónal Thomas
7th March, 2022
EU member states agreed on Friday to enact a Temporary Protection Directive for people fleeing Ukraine. Picture: Getty

All options to accommodate refugees arriving from Ukraine are being explored by the Irish government, Minister for Equality Roderic O’Gorman said today, but that a long-term plan is needed as the scale of the crisis becomes apparent.

O’Gorman was speaking as his Department launched an accommodation pledge in partnership with the Irish Red Cross. The pledge is being set up to allow members of the public and corporations to register available accommodation which...

