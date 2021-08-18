Subscribe Today
Air filters will not be used in Leinster House when TDs return

Houses of the Oireachtas says current ventilation systems in Dáil chamber are ‘working well’ as no air is recirculated

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
18th August, 2021
The ventilation systems in Leinster House have been adapted so they deliver ‘only fresh air – no air is recirculated’

Air filters will not be installed in the Dáil chamber before TDs and senators return to Leinster House on September 15, it has been confirmed.

Despite mounting calls for the introduction of air filtration systems in schools and workplaces, the Houses of the Oireachtas has said it was “not considering” the products in the Dáil chamber.

In June, Seán Ó Fearghaíl, the Ceann Comhairle and chair of the Dáil Business...

