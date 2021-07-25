Aidan Regan: FF’s identity crisis – it can no longer be all things to all people
What the once-strong party needs are policies that appeal to the rural and urban working class by upholding its social democratic economic origins, rejecting fiscal conservatism, and building a progressive urban identity
Fianna Fáil received its lowest ever constituency-level first preference vote in the Dublin Bay South by-election – the worst result for the party since 1927. While we should not read too much into this particular contest, it does reveal just how unpopular Fianna Fáil is among younger, urban, higher-educated liberal voters, across the class divide.
The problem with Fianna Fáil is that it doesn’t know who it is. Nor do the electorate....
