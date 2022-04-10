After a 15-year wait, is electoral reform finally on the cards?
The new Electoral Reform Bill constitutes the largest overhaul of Ireland’s electoral system in decades. But will it achieve its goal of strengthening Irish democracy?
Around a dozen civil servants, based in a cramped office in Dublin, are responsible for overseeing the Irish electoral system. John Paul Phelan was amazed to find the number was so small when he first visited the franchise unit in the Department of Housing’s Custom House headquarters several years ago.
“They do a remarkably good job. They are very exact people,” the Fine Gael TD and former Minister of State for local government...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
€1.7bn children’s hospital bill to rise further over inflation
Construction costs expected to rise again due to the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine
Government plans new push on €252k consultants contract
‘Revised’ proposal to be presented to medics is based on same salary for public-only contracts as last year
New master of Rotunda allowed to work privately off-site
Professor Seán Daly is obliged under the terms of this contract to do 39 hours a week of public work in the Rotund
‘Although you are a neutral country, you are not remaining neutral to the disasters that Russia has brought to Ukraine’
Zelenskyy gets prolonged standing ovation in the Dáil and calls on Irish government to support tougher sanctions against Russia