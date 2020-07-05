A hundred days to lay down a marker

The current temporary home of Ireland Inc’s political class shows just how hard the first 100 days are going to be for this government. the Dublin docklands has enough seats for 2,000 people in its main auditorium alone. But due to social distancing rules, it can fit only 160 TDs.

John Lahart, the Fianna Fáil TD for Dublin South West, said it would be just as difficult for many businesses to bring back customers due to...