Sunday July 5, 2020
A hundred days to lay down a marker

From the reopening of schools to passing the Climate Action Bill to Brexit and establishing itself in Europe, Micheál Martin‘s government needs to show strong and decisive leadership from the outset

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
5th July, 2020
Phil Hogan: to meet Micheál Martin at EU summit; Angela Merkel: has spoken to the new Taoiseach already; Boris Johnson: EU trade deal stance worries coalition

The current temporary home of Ireland Inc’s political class shows just how hard the first 100 days are going to be for this government. the Dublin docklands has enough seats for 2,000 people in its main auditorium alone. But due to social distancing rules, it can fit only 160 TDs.

John Lahart, the Fianna Fáil TD for Dublin South West, said it would be just as difficult for many businesses to bring back customers due to...

