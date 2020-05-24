Sunday May 24, 2020
€500k bill for senators who have yet to sit

Salary expenses comes to nearly half a million euro since the election, but Seanad can‘t sit until a new Taoiseach elects the remaining 11 senators

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
24th May, 2020
The Seanad election was completed at the beginning of April but the Attorney General has advised that it cannot be properly constituted until the remaining 11 senators are appointed

The 49 members of the Seanad have been paid almost half a million euro in salary since their election, despite the upper house still not having sat.

The Seanad election was completed at the beginning of April but the Attorney General has advised that it cannot be properly constituted until the remaining 11 senators are appointed. This can only be done by a newly-elected Taoiseach rather than one serving in a caretaker capacity as Leo Varadkar...

