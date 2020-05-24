€500k bill for senators who have yet to sit

The 49 members of the Seanad have been paid almost half a million euro in salary since their election, despite the upper house still not having sat.

The Seanad election was completed at the beginning of April but the Attorney General has advised that it cannot be properly constituted until the remaining 11 senators are appointed. This can only be done by a newly-elected Taoiseach rather than one serving in a caretaker capacity as Leo Varadkar...