Volt Europa to stand candidates in Ireland’s next election

A pan-European political party is in the process of gathering the required membership to register an Irish arm so that it may stand candidates in Ireland’s next election.

Volt Ireland will be one of 29 national branches of Volt Europa, a pro-European and European federalist party that currently has one MEP, Damian Boeselager, and three members Tweede Kamer, the House of Representatives of the lower house of the bicameral parliament of the Netherlands....