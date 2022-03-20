Subscribe Today
Tony O’Brien: PAC’s mistreatment of those before it damages its own standing

The disrespect and haranguing of officials and the wasting of time on constituency matters is a problem the Public Accounts Committee and the Dáil must address

Tony O'Brien
20th March, 2022
Government Buildings: the Public Accounts Committee’s often truculent approach to its task does not do it any favours. Picture: PA

The Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee met senior HSE and Department of Health officials earlier this month. The agenda for the meeting, as notified to the officials attending, was to consider the “HSE financial statements 2020, with a particular focus on CAMHS expenditure”. This title was permanently and prominently displayed on the official livestreamed public video feed, so much so that it often obscured the faces of those taking part.

