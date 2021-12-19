The China syndrome: Can Ireland speak truth to power?
High-profile figures such as former taoiseach Enda Kenny defend the activities of think-tanks, such as the Ireland China Institute, as ‘apolitical’. But as concerns grow over China’s human rights abuses, coercive diplomacy and the detention of Irish businessman Richard O’Halloran, are they wrong to do so?
Aaron RoganNews Correspondent @aarrogan
Barry J WhyteChief Feature Writer @whytebarry
Enda Kenny took a sip from his mug and unmuted his microphone on Zoom before he opened last Thursday’s Ireland China Institute (ICI) conference by stating it was an “apolitical” body.
The conference was about climate change and how the world’s great powers can better cooperate to tackle the problem, but the fact that it was being hosted by the UCD Confucius Institute had caused misgivings among academic staff who believe...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Editorial: Johnson’s brand of bumbling bull is losing the Tories their old heartlands
The catastrophic by-election result in North Shropshire suggests that the British prime minister’s days in office may well be numbered
Darragh O’Brien interview: ‘There are no rubber chickens. It's about bricks and mortar’
The Minister for Housing is adamant that 2022 will be ‘a year for delivery’ and a turning point in the seemingly endless housing crisis
Lucinda Creighton: Johnson’s disdain as he takes public for mugs is damaging to democracy
Political leaders should have a sense of decency but Boris Johnson has never demonstrated any sense of higher purpose, values or belief, only disdain for the rules and for those who follow them, and is perhaps the best advertisement for the mantra that ‘all politicians are the same’
John Walsh: Sinn Féin may find political prose harder than opposition poetry
Assuming it is the main player in the next government, the party is likely to soon find out that keeping its promises will come at a high price