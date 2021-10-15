Subscribe Today
Sally Rooney part of a movement ‘promoting hatred and demonisation of Israel’ ambassador says

Israeli ambassador to Ireland said the those in the fields of arts are ‘instinctively radical and hostile to successful Western democracies such as Israel’ and drawn to the BDS movement as a result

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
15th October, 2021
HE Lironne Bar Sadeh was confirmed as Israel’s ambassador to Ireland by President Michael D Higgins on Wednesday. Picture: Department of Foreign Affairs

The Israeli ambassador to Ireland said that author Sally Rooney was part of a movement that promotes “hatred and demonisation of Israel”.

Responding to questions submitted by the Business Post regarding the Irish author’s cultural boycott of Israel and support of the Boycott, Divest, Sanctions (BDS) movement, Her Excellency (HE) Lironne Bar Sadeh, the recently confirmed Israeli Ambassador to Ireland, said that it was “unfortunate that the powers behind the BDS movement find...

