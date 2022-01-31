Subscribe Today
Log In

Politics

Right to request remote working legislation ‘weak’ and ‘conservative’

UK academic suggests that legislation advanced by Leo Varadkar this month is not in step with modern working world

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
31st January, 2022
Right to request remote working legislation ‘weak’ and ‘conservative’
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar: ‘The basic principle that I would apply is that provided the business can be done, the employer should say yes to remote work.’ Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

The recent proposed legislation on the right to request remote working is “weak”, “conservative” and “doesn’t capture the appetite employees have for flexible working arrangements”, according to a UK academic who has advised the UK government on the future of work.

Professor Tony Dobbins, a professor of work and employment relations at Birmingham Business School, told the Business Post the recent proposed legislation advanced by Leo Varadkar,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Mary Lou McDonald, Sinn Féin leader: the decline in Fine Gael support has directly benefited Sinn Féin in recent months. Picture: PA

Red C poll: gratitude lacking from voters for post-Covid liberation

Politics Richard Colwell
Boris Johnson: the British prime minister is discovering that there are consequences to acting in your own self-interest at the expense of the national interest. Picture: Getty

Elaine Byrne: It’s all fun and games in Downing Street until the public lose trust in politics

Politics Elaine Byrne
From left: Klaus Masuch of the European Central Bank, István Szekely of the European Commission and Ajai Chopra of the IMF in Dublin in 2011, at the nadir of Ireland’s plight during the financial crisis. Picture: Photocall Ireland

Pat Rabbitte: It’s not ‘favouring’ austerity if you have no choice

Politics Pat Rabbitte
Healthcare workers: Haddington Road agreement provided for extra work hours from public sector employees. Picture: PA

Public sector changes: Rolling back the ‘free’ hours, but at what cost to the state?

Politics Michael Brennan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1