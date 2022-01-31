Right to request remote working legislation ‘weak’ and ‘conservative’
UK academic suggests that legislation advanced by Leo Varadkar this month is not in step with modern working world
The recent proposed legislation on the right to request remote working is “weak”, “conservative” and “doesn’t capture the appetite employees have for flexible working arrangements”, according to a UK academic who has advised the UK government on the future of work.
Professor Tony Dobbins, a professor of work and employment relations at Birmingham Business School, told the Business Post the recent proposed legislation advanced by Leo Varadkar,...
