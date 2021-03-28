Subscribe Today
Log In

Politics

Richard Colwell: Lockdown takes its toll as happiness levels plummet

The latest Business Post/Red C poll shows that many Irish people are admitting to being unhappy and Fianna Fáil is being hardest hit by the national discontent

Richard Colwell
28th March, 2021
Richard Colwell: Lockdown takes its toll as happiness levels plummet
Murals outside the Science Gallery in Dublin: the Irish can no longer claim to be the happiest people on the planet Picture: RollingNews

Are you feeling gloomy? If the answer is yes, then you are not alone because so do a large proportion of people in Ireland right now.

In today’s Red C poll, we asked whether people felt happy with their life at the moment. Unusually for Ireland, we found the majority of people were not happy. This is a society that is regularly lauded for having some of the happiest people on the planet.

...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Micheál Martin, the Taoiseach damned in recent times for revealing too much about the length of Covid-19 restrictions. Now he is being damned for not revealing enough ahead of this week’s cabinet decision on the lifting, or not, of restrictions on Monday, April 5. Credit: Rollingnews

Red C poll: FF feels the heat as electorate gets frustrated over vaccines

Politics Michael Brennan 1 hour ago
The view of land and territory as a physical objective that defines nationalism is an old-fashioned one Pic: RollingNews.ie

Elaine Byrne: Unification isn’t about territory, it’s about the unity of all of the people

Politics Elaine Byrne 1 hour ago
Facebook has opposed several aspects of the Electoral Reform Bill, including the requirement that all social media companies must reveal their fees for political advertising

Ireland should be concerned about outside interference in border poll, expert to warn

Politics Donal MacNamee 4 days ago
Taoiseach Micheál Martin speaking after a virtual St Patrick’s Day meeting with US President Joe Biden

Pat Rabbitte: St Patrick’s Day virtual meet reveals harsh reality of Martin’s predicament

Politics Pat Rabbitte 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1