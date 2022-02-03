Revenue extends enhanced EWSS supports for businesses affected by Christmas restrictions

Businesses affected by Covid-19 restrictions implemented in December 2021 and January 2022 will continue to avail of enhanced rates of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) until the end of May 2022, Revenue has confirmed.

As part of Budget 2022, the Government agreed the future of the EWSS, including the graduated step-down in subsidy rates payable, with a view to bringing the scheme to an end by April 2022.

As of Tuesday, employers went from receiving between €203 - €350...