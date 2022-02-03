Subscribe Today
Log In

Politics

Revenue extends enhanced EWSS supports for businesses affected by Christmas restrictions

Restaurants forced to close at 8pm and live venues that were subject to reduced capacity are among eligible businesses to receive supports until end of May 2022

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
3rd February, 2022
Revenue extends enhanced EWSS supports for businesses affected by Christmas restrictions
According to new figures, almost €6.4 billion worth of EWSS supports have been paid out to 51,900 employers, representing 711,600 employees, since the scheme was brought in. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Businesses affected by Covid-19 restrictions implemented in December 2021 and January 2022 will continue to avail of enhanced rates of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) until the end of May 2022, Revenue has confirmed.

As part of Budget 2022, the Government agreed the future of the EWSS, including the graduated step-down in subsidy rates payable, with a view to bringing the scheme to an end by April 2022.

As of Tuesday, employers went from receiving between €203 - €350...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar: ‘The basic principle that I would apply is that provided the business can be done, the employer should say yes to remote work.’ Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Right to request remote working legislation ‘weak’ and ‘conservative’

Politics Eva Short
Mary Lou McDonald, Sinn Féin leader: the decline in Fine Gael support has directly benefited Sinn Féin in recent months. Picture: PA

Red C poll: gratitude lacking from voters for post-Covid liberation

Politics Richard Colwell
Boris Johnson: the British prime minister is discovering that there are consequences to acting in your own self-interest at the expense of the national interest. Picture: Getty

Elaine Byrne: It’s all fun and games in Downing Street until the public lose trust in politics

Politics Elaine Byrne
From left: Klaus Masuch of the European Central Bank, István Szekely of the European Commission and Ajai Chopra of the IMF in Dublin in 2011, at the nadir of Ireland’s plight during the financial crisis. Picture: Photocall Ireland

Pat Rabbitte: It’s not ‘favouring’ austerity if you have no choice

Politics Pat Rabbitte

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1