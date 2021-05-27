Subscribe Today
Report to recommend raft of changes at OPW amid ‘poor management’ claims

Report raises concerns that OPW may fail to recoup €10 million overspend on Department of Health headquarters

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
27th May, 2021
The report recommended that the OPW take all necessary steps to avoid the loss of €10 million on the lease of Miesian Plaza, where the Department of Health is located. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Concerns remain that the taxpayer could be left out of pocket for €10 million as a result of overspending by a state body on leasing the headquarters of the Department of Health.

In a report, which will be published later today, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will recommend a raft of changes at the Office of Public Works (OPW) after the body was involved in a number of high-profile controversies over recent years.

It will...

